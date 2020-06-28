You too can — and should — learn to speak an African language

Rosanne Larsen reveals why she thinks the immersion method is the best way to go about it

All eyes in the room were on me. I had just been handed a huge bowl of umphokoqo, a mix of crumbly mealie meal and amasi, and I was wondering how on earth I was going to finish this enormous, rich dish by myself.



One spoonful at a time I eventually managed to complete it, realising only later that probably the right cultural thing in that context was for me to have had a few mouthfuls and then passed it on for everyone else in the room to enjoy! I was new at this. I had come emaXhoseni to immerse myself in the language and was finding that there was much more than language that I needed to learn...