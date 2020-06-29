Obese people may be at higher risk of dementia, new study finds

The findings, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, showed that the participants whose BMI was 30 or higher at the start of the study, classing them as being obese, had a 31 percent greater risk of dementia than those with a BMI between 18.5 to 24.9, which is within the normal range.

The researchers also found that there appeared to be a significant difference between obese men and women's dementia risk. While women with central obesity, as measured by their waist circumference, had a 39 percent increased risk of dementia compared to those with a normal level, the same increase in risk was not found among the men.

However, when the researchers looked at BMI and waist circumference together, they found that both male and female obese participants had a 28 percent greater risk of dementia compared to those in the normal range for both BMI and waist circumference.

"These findings provide new evidence that obesity may have important implications in terms of dementia risk," said senior author Dr. Dorina Cadar.

"Both BMI and waist circumference status should be monitored to avoid metabolic dysregulations. Hence, reducing weight to optimal levels is recommended by adopting healthy and balanced patterns of eating, such as the Mediterranean diet, appropriate physical exercise and reduced alcohol consumption throughout the course of the entire adult life span."

Co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe also commented on the findings saying, "Dementia is one of the major health challenges of the 21st century that could threaten successful ageing of the population. Our findings suggest that rising obesity rates will compound the issue."

"By identifying factors that may raise dementia risk that are influenced by lifestyle factors, we hope that a substantial portion, but admittedly not all, of dementia cases can be prevented through public health interventions."