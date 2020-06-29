Want to de-stress after work? Turning off your work phone, emails may help

New US research has found that messages and emails about work after you've clocked off for the day can increase levels of negative thinking and stress.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the new study recruited 546 full-time public elementary school teachers to measure how work could intrude in their after-work hours via technologies such as smartphones and emails.

The researchers surveyed the participants about whether they were contacted about work-related issues in non-work hours, and whether they were expected to respond to these work-related messages and emails straight away. They were also asked to complete a weekly diary for five consecutive weeks.

The findings, published in the Journal of Organisational Behaviour, showed that the participants who set boundaries between their work and personal lives, such as turning off work email alerts on their smartphones, perceived their work to intrude less on their non-work time.