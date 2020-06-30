Watch 'Housekeepers', 'Gomora' and more online

A woman manages to escape from her humble township roots and makes it big as a hotshot Sandton socialite. But then, a series of events leads it all to come crashing down around her. Suddenly she’s back where she started, in the hustle and bustle of Alexandra township which, though just down the road from her previous life, feels like a million miles away.

And then she finds herself at the heart of its underworld.

This is Thathi’s story. In the telenovela, she is played by Katlego Danke, while her well-to-do husband Mbongeni is played by Themba Ndaba. Connie Chiume plays Thathi’s mother Mam’Sonto, who has always done whatever she needs to do to keep food on the table for her family — even if that means breaking the law.

Meanwhile, there is a family in Alex trying to improve the community: Gladys is a social worker and her husband Melusi is the principal of the local high school. Their son Ntokozo is intelligent, good looking and charming, but his life has not been easy. He finds himself turning to criminal elements to make up for the love and acceptance he has not received from his own parents.

