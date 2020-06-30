WATCH | Pretoria’s Tuks Camerata choir joins 20 choirs globally to perform 'Earth Song'

The university's choir conductor, Michael Barrett-Berg, says the project is about bringing people together and overcoming the many difficulties the world is facing.

“To live in a time of pandemic is to be suddenly and collectively awakened to how fragile we are, how precious life is, and how close death is. Covid-19 has hit us all hard, so many people have contracted it, we have loved ones who have died, and we see so many people struggling to stay alive without income or a job or food for their families,” said Barrett-Berg.

He said through the music and the use of technology, the choir aims to bridge the separation and unite people’s hearts.

“When you experience this performance, we hope that you deeply feel our message of love, unity, courage, and friendship and that when we all emerge from this time, that we will be there for each other, helping to make each other’s lives better,” Barrett-Berg added.

The video shared on YouTube has had more than 11,000 views.

Watch the video below