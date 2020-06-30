Lifestyle

WATCH | Pretoria’s Tuks Camerata choir joins 20 choirs globally to perform 'Earth Song'

30 June 2020 - 12:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Tuks Camerata choir joins choirs around the world to heal the earth through song.
The Tuks Camerata choir joins choirs around the world to heal the earth through song.
Image: Screenshot

The University of Pretoria’s Tuks Camerata choir has joined 20 choirs around the world to call for unity and to heal the earth through song during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an effort to spread courage,  the choir joined 167 singers from a total of 21 award-winning choirs to perform Frank Ticheli's 2009 Earth Song, a song about harmony and peace in times of darkness and conflict.

Non-profit 'keeps the dream alive' with virtual violin lessons during lockdown

Muzukidz 'keeps the dream alive' with virtual violin lessons during Covid-19
News
1 month ago

The university's choir conductor, Michael Barrett-Berg, says the project is about bringing people together and overcoming the many difficulties the world is facing.

“To live in a time of pandemic is to be suddenly and collectively awakened to how fragile we are, how precious life is, and how close death is. Covid-19 has hit us all hard, so many people have contracted it, we have loved ones who have died, and we see so many people struggling to stay alive without income or a job or food for their families,” said Barrett-Berg.

He said through the music and the use of technology, the choir aims to bridge the separation and unite people’s hearts.

“When you experience this performance, we hope that you deeply feel our message of love, unity, courage, and friendship and that when we all emerge from this time, that we will be there for each other, helping to make each other’s lives better,” Barrett-Berg added.

The video shared on YouTube has had more than 11,000 views.

Watch the video below

MORE

WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi serenades Mzansi during EFF jazz hour

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed off his singing skills during the party's jazz hour on Facebook.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Joyful South Africans get ready to come home

A video of South Africans on a cruise ship singing for joy as they finally make their way back home has gone viral.
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | The Kiffness takes aim at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in national anthem spoof

The Kiffness has released a national anthem spoof in light of the ban on cigarette sales.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Farewell Farro: restaurant closure leaves a giant gap in Jozi's food scene Food
  2. My aim is to impact, not to impress, says fashionista Willard Katsande The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to watch ‘Uyajola 9/9’ and ‘Umndeni’ on your phone Lifestyle
  4. New swine flu with 'pandemic potential' discovered in China Health & Sex
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 28 to July 4 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League