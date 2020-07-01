Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Eva Longoria invited to join Oscars voting body

Young actresses Awkwafina, Zendaya and Constance Wu were among those invited to join Hollywood's Academy on Tuesday, as the Oscars-awarding club opened its prestigious doors to a diverse crop of new members.

Slammed again at the Oscars this year for nominating just one non-white actor, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has boosted its efforts to increase female and ethnic minority membership in recent times.

The majority of actors invited to join this year were women, and more than half were from "underrepresented ethnic/racial communities," said an Academy statement.

Cynthia Erivo — the sole non-white acting nominee at February's Oscars, for "Harriet" — was on Tuesday's list of invitees, along with Eva Longoria, Joker star Zazie Beetz and upcoming Bond girl Ana de Armas.

"We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," said Academy President David Rubin.