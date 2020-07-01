Jennifer Aniston says wearing masks 'shouldn’t be a debate' as pandemic worsens

US actress Jennifer Aniston has urged fans to wear face masks and encourage others to do the same as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates worldwide.

The Friends actress made this appeal in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday morning, a day after the global Covid-19 death toll passed 500,000 and the number of confirmed infections topped 10 million.

The World Health Organisation has since warned "the worst is yet to come".

Aniston, next to a selfie wearing a mask, implored her 34 million followers to comply with the recommendation if they care about lives.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel it’s worse that businesses are shutting down, jobs are being lost, health-care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀⠀