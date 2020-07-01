Enter to win a two-night stay at Sun City

Sun Vacation Club is a collection of luxury two- and three-bedroom, self-catering apartments that lies within the Sun City resort. Enjoy the huge variety of entertainment and activities on your doorstep: the magnificent Big Five in the nearby Pilanesberg Game Reserve, the Valley of Waves water park filled with slides and exhilarating rides, two championship golf courses, the country’s longest zipline, a variety of adrenaline sports, as well as shopping and restaurants.

It really is a world within a city.