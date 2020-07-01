Enter to win a two-night stay at Sun City

Lifestyle

Sun City Valley of the Waves: enter your details to stand a chance to win a two-night stay at Sun City.
Image: Supplied/Sun International

Sun Vacation Club is a collection of luxury two- and three-bedroom, self-catering apartments that lies within the Sun City resort. Enjoy the huge variety of entertainment and activities on your doorstep: the magnificent Big Five in the nearby Pilanesberg Game Reserve, the Valley of Waves water park filled with slides and exhilarating rides, two championship golf courses, the country’s longest zipline, a variety of adrenaline sports, as well as shopping and restaurants.

It really is a world within a city.

Enjoy a dip and relax at the pool at Sun City.
Image: Supplied/Sun International

Why Sun Vacation Club?

There are many advantages to becoming a member:

  • an affordable way to holiday with friends or family because you pay per unit, rather than per person;
  • self-catering convenience with a fully equipped kitchen and built-in braai that allows you to save on food costs, yet still have the option of eating out in the many restaurants;
  • space and comfort with an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge that flows onto an outside patio. Generously sized bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom and sleeper couches in the lounge accommodate two children;
  • by buying five or 10 years of holidays for a single price today, you guarantee your future holidays at inflation beating prices;
  • you have the option of selecting holidays that suit your needs, so can stay over peak periods such as school holidays and the festive season or simply relax during a quieter time of the year, you can;
  • free RCI membership which gives you the ability to swop your holidays for other local or international destinations. You can also easily exchange your annual holiday usage to a selection of Sun International hotels and properties around the country;
  • free entry to Sun City, the Valley of Waves (during your stay), daily housekeeping, WiFi;
  • enjoy special rental rates should you wish to enjoy even more holidays outside your chosen holiday time.

How enter to win a two-night stay at Sun City

It’s a simple and quick process to become a member, plus you get an 18-month, interest-free payment plan. Join today and discover many years of incredible holidays.

Complete the form below and you could win a complimentary two-night stay at Sun City. 

Terms and conditions for the competition

  • By entering this competition, you are allowing Sun Vacation Club to contact you
  • Winner will be drawn on August 1 2020
  • Winner’s details will be published on social media
  • Only one entry allowed per email address
  • The competition is not open to employees of TimesLIVE and their immediate families, the prize sponsors or their respective advertising agencies and PR companies.

Terms and conditions for accommodation

  • Please note this complimentary stay is for accommodation only and does not include flights, meals or extras
  • This prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash
  • Reservations are subject to availability and cannot be used during school holidays or public holidays
  • You have six months to use this stay from date of issue – expires February 28 2021

 

Lost City golf course.
Image: Supplied/Sun International

 

