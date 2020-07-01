Enter to win a two-night stay at Sun City
Join SA’s leading holiday timeshare company to enjoy incredible holidays
Sun Vacation Club is a collection of luxury two- and three-bedroom, self-catering apartments that lies within the Sun City resort. Enjoy the huge variety of entertainment and activities on your doorstep: the magnificent Big Five in the nearby Pilanesberg Game Reserve, the Valley of Waves water park filled with slides and exhilarating rides, two championship golf courses, the country’s longest zipline, a variety of adrenaline sports, as well as shopping and restaurants.
It really is a world within a city.
Why Sun Vacation Club?
There are many advantages to becoming a member:
- an affordable way to holiday with friends or family because you pay per unit, rather than per person;
- self-catering convenience with a fully equipped kitchen and built-in braai that allows you to save on food costs, yet still have the option of eating out in the many restaurants;
- space and comfort with an open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge that flows onto an outside patio. Generously sized bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom and sleeper couches in the lounge accommodate two children;
- by buying five or 10 years of holidays for a single price today, you guarantee your future holidays at inflation beating prices;
- you have the option of selecting holidays that suit your needs, so can stay over peak periods such as school holidays and the festive season or simply relax during a quieter time of the year, you can;
- free RCI membership which gives you the ability to swop your holidays for other local or international destinations. You can also easily exchange your annual holiday usage to a selection of Sun International hotels and properties around the country;
- free entry to Sun City, the Valley of Waves (during your stay), daily housekeeping, WiFi;
- enjoy special rental rates should you wish to enjoy even more holidays outside your chosen holiday time.
How enter to win a two-night stay at Sun City
It’s a simple and quick process to become a member, plus you get an 18-month, interest-free payment plan. Join today and discover many years of incredible holidays.
Complete the form below and you could win a complimentary two-night stay at Sun City.
<<< google form here >>>
Terms and conditions for the competition
- By entering this competition, you are allowing Sun Vacation Club to contact you
- Winner will be drawn on August 1 2020
- Winner’s details will be published on social media
- Only one entry allowed per email address
- The competition is not open to employees of TimesLIVE and their immediate families, the prize sponsors or their respective advertising agencies and PR companies.
Terms and conditions for accommodation
- Please note this complimentary stay is for accommodation only and does not include flights, meals or extras
- This prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash
- Reservations are subject to availability and cannot be used during school holidays or public holidays
- You have six months to use this stay from date of issue – expires February 28 2021
Click here to view more special offers >>>
This article was paid for by Sun International.