Watch | Siya Kolisi talks fitness & GBV while cooking for the fam

01 July 2020 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Siya Kolisi showed off his cooking skills and Rachel approved.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

It's lockdown and like us, Siya Kolisi has turned to the kitchen to hone his skills. Except, when he does it, it turns into a powerful talk about gender-based violence (GBV) and any question fans threw at him.

The Springbok captain prepared a chicken stir fry and spaghetti while he interacted with fans who asked him questions about his family life, training tips, favourite soccer team and  favourite beer.

At some point he asked his followers, who guided him throughout the preparation of the meal: “Why are you judging me? Are you Gordon Ramsey?” 

He said young men must not leave house chores to women alone. 

"I think it's cool for us to show the younger kids there is so much more we can do during this time, and let them know this is a different generation now. We have to be able to do this stuff and help out at home, so I will try and cook as much as I can in the week," he said. 

His wife, Rachel, later joined him and gave the meal a thumbs up. 

He told Rachel  he enjoys cooking for her and their family.

Kolisi also weighed in on the protest against GBVoutside parliament on Tuesday.

“People always ask why it is important for men to be there. It is because it's us who are causing this problem. As a man, you don't treat people like that, so that's why I have a problem with it. If someone says they are a man and they do that kind of staff, it also reflects on me,” he said

He shared that having grown up in an abusive household, he has had to unlearn some things and teach his younger brother different ways.

"I told my brother that I grew up seeing that and it becomes normal. That's why I'm saying,  as men, we should be there to support. I've had to unlearn a lot of things. I don't have the answer,s but I know this is wrong."

Rachel said children who grow up with present fathers and in non-violent environments are privileged as these are some of the contributing factors to GBV.

