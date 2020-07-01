Watch | Siya Kolisi talks fitness & GBV while cooking for the fam

It's lockdown and like us, Siya Kolisi has turned to the kitchen to hone his skills. Except, when he does it, it turns into a powerful talk about gender-based violence (GBV) and any question fans threw at him.

The Springbok captain prepared a chicken stir fry and spaghetti while he interacted with fans who asked him questions about his family life, training tips, favourite soccer team and favourite beer.

At some point he asked his followers, who guided him throughout the preparation of the meal: “Why are you judging me? Are you Gordon Ramsey?”

He said young men must not leave house chores to women alone.

"I think it's cool for us to show the younger kids there is so much more we can do during this time, and let them know this is a different generation now. We have to be able to do this stuff and help out at home, so I will try and cook as much as I can in the week," he said.

His wife, Rachel, later joined him and gave the meal a thumbs up.