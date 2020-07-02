SA-born influencer Belle Delphine, famous for selling bathwater, returns to internet

Belle Delphine, the controversial SA-born influencer, is back on the internet and has a music video to announce her return.

The self-proclaimed “Gamer Girl” returned months after creating a stir for selling bottles of her used bathwater for $30 (about R517) and has many of her fans going crazy.

Here is a quick 411 on who she is and why people are talking about her.

Making headlines

The 20-year-old, who lives in the UK, first made headlines when she sold her used bathwater on Instagram last year.

The stunt made headlines globally and proved to be extremely lucrative for the controversial influencer, with her bathwater bottles selling out.

Vaping bathwater

Last year, after the bathwater sold out, some of her fans started sharing videos on YouTube, describing what the water tasted like, after drinking it and even cooking with it.

According to Rolling Stone, some of the videos were fake, including one from YouTuber Vito Gesualdi, who told the publication that he made a fake video about vaping Delphine's bathwater to get people talking.

“It's been a very good lesson in how eagerly people will accept a lie if it’s entertaining,” he said.

Joining OnlyFans

Delphine recently joined OnlyFans, a content subscription service where she reportedly tricked her fans into thinking she shares her porn on the site.

The subscription cost $35 (R600), and according to YouTubers, Rayhart Twins, the site only has pictures of Delphine dressed as Japanese anime characters, several of which are NSFW (Not Safe for Work).

On the site, Delphine also auctioned off a painting she made using her butt.

“I'm auctioning off this piece along with the panties I'm wearing to the highest tipper,” she wrote on Twitter.