WATCH | 'Be grateful': Coconut Kelz lays into 'rich black girls at privileged schools'

Satirist Coconut Kelz has responded to the recent wave of protests against racism in schools and Black Lives Matter (BLM) in her own unique way.

She said there was no need to make "noise about it" as doing so embarrassed the schools involved.

A number of schools were recently accused of racial discrimination as hundreds of current and former pupils shared their experiences. Well, Kelz says the rich black girls should have been grateful to have been able to afford these schools in the first place, instead of complaining about "a little racism".

She also mocked how some schools still exclude black pupils from leadership positions.

“Sorry but if we have been so racist, then tell me how we have had four black head girls and only 139 white head girls? I mean, wow, talk about transformation!” she said, with her tongue firmly in her cheek.

“I'm not saying don't share your racism stories - I mean don't shout about it. Whisper, so we can ignore you like we have been doing since 1887. Especially rich black girls, you should be showing gratitude instead of complaining about a little psychologically damaging racism.”

Watch the full video below: