R1m for a handbag? These collectables are among the most valued on auction lots

Though live auctions are slowly resuming after a long suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, collectors have continued to acquire luxury collectables in multiple online auctions.

While prospective buyers are increasingly comfortable with the idea of purchasing pedigreed pieces sight unseen, a recent report by Knight Frank Research suggests that collectors prefer to invest their assets in very specific objects of desire:

COLLECTABLE HANDBAGS

Handbags are increasingly being seen as an investment class in their own right, with the market for collectable handbags growing in value by 108% in the past 10 years, and 13% in 2019 alone.

Though bags made by luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton are highly collectable, those made by Hermès attract the highest prices at auction.

A black Porosus Crocodile Hac Birkin 40 nearly doubled its high presale estimate of HK$260k (about R571k) and fetched HK$475k (about R1m) during Christie's Handbags Online: The Power of Colour, which realised a memorable total HK$14.4m (about R32m).

RARE WHISKY

The market for rare whiskies has grown in value the most over the past 10 years (+564%), with Knight Frank Research noting that collectors continue to seek out rare examples from iconic distilleries such as Dalmore, Springbank, Ardbeg and Lagavulin.

While wine has lost some momentum as an investment prospect (+1% in 2019), a bottle of 60-year-old Macallan whisky from 1926 set an auction record for any wine or spirit in October 2019. The coveted piece sold for just under £1.45m (about R30m) during Sotheby's The Ultimate Whisky Collection sale, surpassing its presale estimate between £350k and £450k (about R7m to R10m).

ART

The art market registered growth of 141% over the past 10 years, and a more modest 5% in the past 12 months. While 2019 was marked by records such as the $91m (about R1.5bn) sale of Jeff Koons' Rabbit, auction houses had to move several of their marquee sales online in reaction to the pandemic.