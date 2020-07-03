WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at men wearing heels to 'feel' women's pain

Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz has struck again with her commentary on social issues.

Kelz, who took to social media on Thursday, poked fun at men who wear heels to show solidarity with women amid the recent flood of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide attacks.

The scourge of violence against women and children has been dubbed a “second pandemic” by President Cyril Ramaphosa, after the significant increase in GBV and femicide cases which have caused public outrage.

This week, MPs also spoke out against GBV, saying they want to do more to curb violence against women and children and not just debate the matter.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said “good men” need to multiply in numbers and take a stand against GBV, and the government must protect the dignity of women and children by tightening the laws.

“Men need to multiply in numbers and spread the message about what is acceptable behaviour and what is not,” she said.