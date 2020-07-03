Lifestyle

WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at men wearing heels to 'feel' women's pain

03 July 2020 - 09:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
'I don't know any movement in the world that tops a man wearing heels to feel our pain,' says Coconut Kelz.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Satirist and comedian Coconut Kelz has struck again with her commentary on social issues.

Kelz, who took to social media on Thursday, poked fun at men who wear heels to show solidarity with women amid the recent flood of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide attacks.

The scourge of violence against women and children has been dubbed a “second pandemic” by President Cyril Ramaphosa, after the significant increase in GBV and femicide cases which have caused public outrage.

This week, MPs also spoke out against GBV, saying they want to do more to curb violence against women and children and not just debate the matter.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said “good men” need to multiply in numbers and take a stand against GBV, and the government must protect the dignity of women and children by tightening the laws.

“Men need to multiply in numbers and spread the message about what is acceptable behaviour and what is not,” she said.

WATCH | Viral video highlights 'reasons' men use to excuse abuse as GBV continues to sweep through SA

Gender-based violence has been been dubbed "a second pandemic”.
News
1 day ago

In a Comedy Central skit, Kelz said no movement was more empathetic than boys wearing heels to feel women's pain.

“Today all the boys are gonna be wearing heels because they want to feel what it is like in the day in shoes and I think that's really empathetic.

“I don't know any movement in the world that tops a man wearing heels to feel our pain. Wathint’ umfazi ...”

