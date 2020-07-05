Movies

It's ingenious: Daniel Radcliffe on how his character 'Escape(s) from Pretoria' Central Prison

It has taken more than three decades to film the true story of how activist Tim Jenkin put one over on apartheid

In 1987 Tim Jenkin published Escape from Pretoria, a memoir of his anti-apartheid activism, arrest by the security police, imprisonment and sensational escape in 1979. He escaped with fellow activists Stephen Lee and Alex Moumbaris. Jenkin says that he'd always thought his book was "good movie material" and he wasn't wrong.



Soon after its publication, the first attempt to film it began to look successful in 1988, but in the darkest days of apartheid, Jenkin firmly believed that the film needed to be political, and the producers wanted to cut out all the politics...