It's kind of insane that 'Robot Chicken' has become such a big thing, says Seth Green

15 years and 200 episodes later, this pop culture mash-up is officially popular enough to have become part of the culture itself

Actor, writer and director Seth Green didn't imagine that a bit of toy play for adults, some silly stop-motion fun he and his buddy Matthew Senreich cooked up as a means of expressing their love for the popular culture they'd grown up with and the collectable toys they geeked out over, would itself end up - 15 years and 200 episodes later - as part of millennial pop culture.



The 10th season of Robot Chicken arrives on Showmax this month. Green recalls that he really only set out to make something fun with friends...