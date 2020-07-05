Lifestyle

Pioneering photographer Ruth Motau is as much an artist as a documentarian

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By Paula Andropoulos

Ruth Seopedi Motau is a South African photographer whose fascinating professional history is surpassed only by the timeless appeal of the images she has amassed over her career.

Born in Meadowlands in 1968, Motau is known for being the first black woman to be hired as a photo editor by a local newspaper, at a crucial juncture in our pre-democratic history. But her arresting oeuvre of portraiture speaks for itself - she is patently as much an artist as a documentarian...

