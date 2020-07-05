The mask or gloves that save your life could end up killing the oceans

Gains in the battle against single-use plastics are being undone as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, writes Sanet Oberholzer

A few weeks ago the world observed World Oceans Day — a day on which we're meant to celebrate and honour our oceans. Sadly, June 8 gave us even less cause for celebration this year.



As Covid-19 has spread across the globe, it's left in its wake havoc — on the health of people, on countries' economies and people's wellbeing and, despite initial hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might be good for Earth, on the environment...