Mary Trump's book on 'the world's most dangerous man' will be released July 14

Donald Trump's niece will release her unflattering book on the US president on July 14, her publisher announced Monday, after a judge lifted a temporary ban on publication.

Simon & Schuster has brought forward the release of the memoir by two weeks, according to an update on its website.

In her 240-page book, Mary Trump dubs America's leader "the world's most dangerous man."

It is set to be the latest bombshell book to dish dirt on Trump after former aide John Bolton's tome, which describes Trump as corrupt and incompetent, hit shelves last month.

Last Wednesday, an appeals court judge in New York ruled that Simon & Schuster is allowed to release Mary Trump's book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.