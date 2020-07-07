Vogue Portugal pulls 'triggering' mental health cover after online backlash

Vogue Portugal has issued an apology and pulled one of its covers for its “madness issue” for July/August after it was described as "triggering and insensitive" by some mental health experts.

The controversial cover depicts a psychiatric hospital and shows a naked woman in a bath tub with two women standing beside her and one of them pouring water over her head.

In its apology, Vogue Portugal said: “On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided. Vogue Portugal has taken the decision to pull one of the four covers of our July/August issue which depicts a scene of a psychiatric hospital as well as the inside cover story about mental health.”