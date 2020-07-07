Vogue Portugal pulls 'triggering' mental health cover after online backlash
Vogue Portugal has issued an apology and pulled one of its covers for its “madness issue” for July/August after it was described as "triggering and insensitive" by some mental health experts.
The controversial cover depicts a psychiatric hospital and shows a naked woman in a bath tub with two women standing beside her and one of them pouring water over her head.
In its apology, Vogue Portugal said: “On such an important issue such as mental health we cannot be divided. Vogue Portugal has taken the decision to pull one of the four covers of our July/August issue which depicts a scene of a psychiatric hospital as well as the inside cover story about mental health.”
THE MADNESS ISSUE. COVER 1/4 It’s about love. It’s about life. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about now. It’s about health. It’s about mental health. #themadnessissue It’s about time. . Edição julho/agosto disponível em vogue.pt/shop Nas bancas disponível a partir de 10 de julho. ___ July/August issue available at vogue.pt/shop Newsstands available from July 10th. . Photography @branislavsimoncik Styling @ninaford_ @nemamconaseba Hair @janmolnarofficial Make up @lukaskimlicka Models @simonakirchnerova Assistants Branislav Waclav / @PatrikHopjak / @fosia.rvs @exitmodelmanagement . #vogueportugal @lighthouse.publishing #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq
One of the critics was Emma Hopeall, who said she found the cover distasteful as she has a family member who suffers from mental illness and often gets hospitalised.
“I find the idea that you would aestheticise that on a Vogue cover for the madness issue truly incomprehensible. This is kind of strange, this kind of strange, archaic image of mental illness is deeply stigmatising,” she wrote.
London-based clinical psychologist Katerina Alexandraki told BBC UK that the cover is not a true reflection of what people with mental health issues go through.
“This image reinforces the idea of women being vulnerable and helpless during a mental breakdown. It doesn't show the effort those with mental health put in to overcoming their struggles, their strengths and resistance to overcome diversity.”