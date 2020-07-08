Facebook will now remind users to wear face masks as Covid-19 cases surge

Facebook said Thursday it would offer reminders to its users to wear protective masks, responding to the latest surge in US coronavirus cases, which has sparked renewed fears of containing the pandemic.

The social network giant said it would include the alerts at the top of feeds on Facebook and Instagram, starting in the United States with plans to expand in the future.

"With the rise in Covid-19 cases in the US, we're putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings," the company said in a statement.

Facebook will also include additional prevention tips and links to public health agencies in its Covid-19 Information Centre.

Twitter appeared to join in the call for masks with a sardonic message which referred to a longstanding demand from users for a tweet edit button.