'It’s for the best': Organisers postpone 'Cinderella' pantomime

The Joburg Theatre has confirmed, "with a heavy heart", the postponement of this year's edition of the Cinderella pantomime.

The popular festive season family spectacular which was due to run from October 31 to December 20 has been postponed to 2021.

Organisers said the decision was because of the Covid-19 government guidelines allowing for the reopening of theatres during the level 3 lockdown with an audience capacity of 50 people or less, and a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 people, making it impractical for the theatre to move forward with the pantomime.

Joburg City Theatre boss Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have had to postpone our Joburg Theatre Cinderella pantomime this year until 2021.