'It’s for the best': Organisers postpone 'Cinderella' pantomime
The popular show will now be staged late next year
The Joburg Theatre has confirmed, "with a heavy heart", the postponement of this year's edition of the Cinderella pantomime.
The popular festive season family spectacular which was due to run from October 31 to December 20 has been postponed to 2021.
Organisers said the decision was because of the Covid-19 government guidelines allowing for the reopening of theatres during the level 3 lockdown with an audience capacity of 50 people or less, and a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 people, making it impractical for the theatre to move forward with the pantomime.
Joburg City Theatre boss Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have had to postpone our Joburg Theatre Cinderella pantomime this year until 2021.
“We assessed associated risks.The practicality under the current restrictions and the protection of our audiences and staff members is of paramount importance. We can only hope that by late next year, Covid-19’s curve will be flattened or the coronavirus will be completely eliminated.”
Writer and director of the show Janice Honeyman bemoaned the postponement but said it was "for the best".
“Not doing the panto? It leaves a huge hole in my theatre year, and in the actors’, creative team members’ and, of course, the audiences’ lives.
“We’ve had such fun over so many years, but this year, for the safety of the public and ourselves, we’ll have to sacrifice that fun for the time being. It’s ultimately for the best.”
This will be the third year since 1987 that the panto will not be showcased in Johannesburg, according to the show's executive producer, Bernard Jay.
The new dates for the show will be November 6 to December 24 2021 at the Nelson Mandela Theatre.
Ticket holders for the 2020 season of Cinderella will be contacted directly by Joburg Theatre and advised of the date and time in 2021 for which their seats are now being held, or, if requested, how they can be refunded.
Tickets for the 2021 season will be on sale from July 20 2020 on Joburg Theatre's website.
• For more information, visit Joburg Theatre