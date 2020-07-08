Lifestyle

JK Rowling criticised for comparing hormone treatments to gay conversion therapy

08 July 2020 - 13:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
JK Rowling has come under fire after comparing gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender people to gay conversion therapy.
JK Rowling has come under fire after comparing gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender people to gay conversion therapy.
Image: J.K. Rowling via Twitter

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has again come under fire for her “transphobic” and “condescending” tweets.

The author, who has previously shared her opinion on trans women, this week faced criticisms after comparing gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender people to gay conversion therapy. 

In a series of tweets, Rowling claimed that young trans people with mental health problems were “being shunted towards” hormones and surgery, comparing this to the widely condemned gay conversion therapy.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests,” she said.

Rowling described hormone prescriptions as “anti-depressants”.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

In the thread, Rowling also shared links to support her tweets.

“The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side-effects are often minimised or denied by trans activists,” she said.

Rowling said she does not care about other people's bad opinion of her.

“None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can’t pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me,” she said.

Rowling's comments sparked a furious reaction from many, including trans people.

UK model and trans activist Munroe Bergdorf said the writer's views were dangerous and doing damage to the mental health of trans children.

Here is a snapshot of what people had to say.

MORE

'Transgender women are women': Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling's tweet

The 'Harry Potter' author sparked controversy and accusations of transphobia last weekend in a Twitter post about an article on menstrual health
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Author J.K. Rowling slammed for 'transphobic tweet'

J.K. Rowling has been accused of transphobia after she defended a woman who said transgender women are not women.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

SA transgender woman raising funds for surgery through GoFundMe

Mahlatse Nkuna is on a mission to raise about R519,900 for her sex reassignment surgery
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  2. 'The lockdown broke us': last call for Cape Town's famous Joburg Bar Food
  3. Join media and marketing experts on how to energise our biggest brand: SA Lifestyle
  4. They were grrreat! Whatever happened to Kellogg's Frosties? Food
  5. Mary Trump's book on 'the world's most dangerous man' will be released July 14 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?