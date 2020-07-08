JK Rowling criticised for comparing hormone treatments to gay conversion therapy

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has again come under fire for her “transphobic” and “condescending” tweets.

The author, who has previously shared her opinion on trans women, this week faced criticisms after comparing gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender people to gay conversion therapy.

In a series of tweets, Rowling claimed that young trans people with mental health problems were “being shunted towards” hormones and surgery, comparing this to the widely condemned gay conversion therapy.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests,” she said.

Rowling described hormone prescriptions as “anti-depressants”.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”