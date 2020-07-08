Trump described as a lying narcissist who saw 'cheating as a way of life' in niece's book

Donald Trump's niece describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published Tuesday.

The White House immediately hit back, describing Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man as "a book of falsehoods."

The memoir is due out on July 14 amid a legal battle to stop its publication and is already a best-seller on Amazon.

Mary, a clinical psychologist, writes that Trump saw "cheating as a way of life," according to The New York Times.

She accuses Trump of "hubris and willful ignorance" stretching back to his younger days.

She alleges that the future US leader paid someone else to take the SAT pre-collegiate exam, helping him get into the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school.