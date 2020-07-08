Want to boost your child's reading and writing skills? Try audiobooks

As parents have been moving en masse to homeschooling in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of them are turning to activity books, flash cards and audiobooks to educate their restless children.

While some parents might struggle to find which educational material works best for their offspring, a new report by the UK's National Literacy Trust suggests that audiobooks have the potential to be a key resource for children's literacy and wellbeing.

The study, conducted with 58,346 children and teenagers whose ages range between 9 and 18, shows that 52.9% of them said that listening to audiobooks has increased their interest in reading.

Similarly, two in five of the children and teenagers surveyed (42.6%) confirmed that audiobooks have made them more interested in writing.