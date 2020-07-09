Netflix defends '365 Days' film accused of glorifying rape and sex trafficking

Netflix has defended the controversial Polish film 365 Days (dni), after accusations that it was glorifying sex trafficking and rape.

The controversial film is based on a novel by Polish writer Blanka Lipińska, and it follows a young woman who is kidnapped and imprisoned for 365 days by a mafia boss infatuated with her.

After her attempts to escape fail and she gets to know her captor, she eventually falls in love with him.

The film holds a 0% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been described by movie critics as “thoroughly terrible and politically objectionable”.

According to entertainment news website Deadline, British singer Duffy, in a letter to Netflix’s CEO, said the movie was dangerous and called for the film’s withdrawal from the platform.

“It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie. I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive and dangerous this is.

“Tragically, victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet in 365 Days their suffering is made into an erotic drama,” Duffy wrote.