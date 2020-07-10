Authorities believe Naya Rivera drowned as lake search finds no trace of star

Glee star Naya Rivera is believed to have accidentally drowned in a California lake, authorities said Thursday, after a search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters found no trace of the US actress.

The operation to locate the 33-year-old at Lake Piru, about an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles, "has turned into a recovery mission," said a Ventura County Sheriff's Office statement.

"Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident," it said.

Rivera, best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, disappeared Wednesday after renting a boat at the camping and recreational hotspot with her four-year-old son.