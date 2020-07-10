Do optimistic people sleep better than those who are pessimistic?

If you have an optimistic outlook in life, then you might be more likely to get a better night's sleep according to a new European study.

Carried out by researchers at the Medical University of Vienna, the new study surveyed 1,004 Austrians about their general sleep habits and other factors such as their work, and measured their optimism using a validated test.

They found that the optimistic participants were 70 percent less likely to suffer from sleep disorders and/or insomnia than those who were more pessimistic.

Previous research has also shown that being optimistic appears to bring big health benefits, including a lower risk of chronic disease and even a longer life span. The researchers say that the new findings, which have been published in the Journal of Sleep Research, could suggest that a reason for better health among optimists is that they sleep better.

"Other studies have shown that optimists take more exercise, smoke less and eat a healthier diet. On top of that, they have better strategies for coping with problems and experience less stress in challenging situations. All these factors could contribute to better quality sleep," said co-lead researcher Jacob Weitzer.