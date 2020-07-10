Lifestyle

Here's why kids who don't get enough sleep may have more 'peer-related problems'

10 July 2020 - 08:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Getting a sufficient amount of sleep could be important for children's emotional health, according to new research.
Getting a sufficient amount of sleep could be important for children's emotional health, according to new research.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

A new US study has found that not getting enough sleep could negatively impact children's emotional health, particularly their positive emotions.

Led by Candice Alfano, a University of Houston professor of psychology and director of the Sleep and Anxiety Center of Houston, the new study looked at the sleep and emotions of 53 children aged seven to 11 over the course of one week.

The children were asked to complete an emotional assessment twice during the study, once after a night of healthy sufficient sleep and the second time after two nights of getting too little sleep, either six or seven hours. In the tests, the children saw a range of pictures and video clips which were designed to act as positive and negative stimuli, and elicit positive and negative emotions.

The researchers asked the children to rate their own emotions and also recorded other signs of their feelings such as their facial expressions.

Teens who stay up late 'more likely' to have asthma, allergies - study

Teenagers staying up late is already a concern for many parents, since it can affect things like mood and academic performance the next day.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

The findings, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, showed that after the nights when they didn't get enough sleep, there were changes in the way that the children experienced, regulated, and expressed their emotions, particularly in response to the positive stimuli.

In addition, the researchers also found that children who already had pre-existing anxiety symptoms showed the biggest changes in their emotional responses when they didn't get enough sleep.

Alfano says that the findings show how getting a bad night's sleep could affect children's everyday social and emotional lives.

"The experience and expression of positive emotions are essential for children's friendships, healthy social interactions and effective coping. Our findings might explain why children who sleep less on average have more peer-related problems," she said.

She adds that the results highlight how there may be a need to assess sleep habits particularly in emotionally vulnerable children.

READ MORE:

Struggling with sleep? Not getting enough rest may leave you cranky in the morning

The researchers noted that not "everyone needs to sleep seven and a half hours every night" and what's important is how you feel in the morning.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Not getting enough sleep may increase the risk of asthma attacks in adults

Researchers point out that not getting enough sleep, and also getting too much, is known to have a negative effect on various aspects of health.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why it's more important than you think to get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation is increasing our risk of depression, cancer, heart attack and dementia. It’s time to repair our relationship with this basic human ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Seven things you might not have known about the late icon Mary Twala Lifestyle
  2. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  3. New study finds Covid-19 may cause brain damage, even in mild cases Health & Sex
  4. 8 young doctors to watch: the future of rural health care is in good hands Health & Sex
  5. Love garlic, hate peeling it? Four hacks to get the job done quickly and easily Food

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners