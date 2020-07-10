Here's why kids who don't get enough sleep may have more 'peer-related problems'

A new US study has found that not getting enough sleep could negatively impact children's emotional health, particularly their positive emotions.

Led by Candice Alfano, a University of Houston professor of psychology and director of the Sleep and Anxiety Center of Houston, the new study looked at the sleep and emotions of 53 children aged seven to 11 over the course of one week.

The children were asked to complete an emotional assessment twice during the study, once after a night of healthy sufficient sleep and the second time after two nights of getting too little sleep, either six or seven hours. In the tests, the children saw a range of pictures and video clips which were designed to act as positive and negative stimuli, and elicit positive and negative emotions.

The researchers asked the children to rate their own emotions and also recorded other signs of their feelings such as their facial expressions.