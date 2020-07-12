Hurdles ahead? SA's Olympic hopefuls on the future of sport

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics off the table thanks to the coronavirus, we talk to some of the exceptional athletes who should have been there this month, making us proud

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, marathon runner Gerda Steyn, long jumper Ruswahl Samaai, and long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka are four South African athletes whose dreams of representing their country in Tokyo this month were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic.



But they're keeping their heads up and their feet pounding the road as they prepare for the Games, now postponed to 2021...