Sex buddies and social bubbles: is this really the 'new normal'?
The ways the rest of the world is emerging from lockdown signal some of the weirdness we can expect in SA, writes Jess Brodie
12 July 2020 - 00:00
My neighbourhood is slowly opening up. After months of unlimited unclaimed parking space, slowly life is returning to Parkhurst in Johannesburg. While walking my dog on 4th (I know, I'm a cliché), I passed a burger joint where a woman was attempting to eat her chips by lifting each skinny French fry to her mouth and gingerly raising her mask with the other hand. I thought of Carrie Bradshaw in Abu Dhabi: "A lift for every fry, that's a major commitment to fried food."
It begs the bigger question though: is this how desperate people are to get out? Would you eat a plate of chips as gingerly as that woman for the chance to see your friends and feel "normal"? And should we expect more of that?..
