Series
'Trigonometry' tackles taboo subject of polyamory in a 'sweet, charming' way
Gary Carr, who plays one part of a thrupple in the eight-part British series, believes the show highlights that polyamorous relationships deserve respect
Polyamory used to be the kind of thing you only heard about during dinner table gossip about wayward hippy communes or the bedrooms of the one percent, but these days it's increasingly common among millennials renegotiating stodgy old rules about love and relationships. It's also the subject of the new eight-part British series Trigonometry - a touching romantic drama exploring polyamory through the eyes of three ordinary Londoners.
Written by Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods, it's the story of paramedic Kieran (Gary Carr), his longtime partner, budding chef Emma (Thalissa Teixeira) and what happens when, in an effort to save some cash during difficult economic times, they take in a new roommate - the enigmatic and intriguing Ray (Ariane Labed). She soon becomes a bigger part of their lives than they imagined...
