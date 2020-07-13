Lifestyle

WATCH| 4-year-old's frustrations about Covid-19 lockdown go viral

4- year-old Blake McLean's pandemic meltdown is the most relatable thing on social media right now

13 July 2020 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: screenshot

Four-year-old Blake McLean's pandemic meltdown is the most relatable thing on social media right now.

In the now-viral video, McLennan from Arizona, US, can be seen crying in frustration as her favourite restaurants and playgrounds are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now everything in this world has to shut all the way down so no one has to go anywhere because of the shutdown," she said.

“The ice cream truck is shut down and the water jug place is shut down which is my favorite place.

“We can’t go anywhere, not even McDonald’s and that’s my favourite restaurant.”

According to Blake's mom, Rebecca McLennan, the toddler had quite the reaction after she was trying to explain to her what was happening in the world.

"So we talked to the kids about what’s happening in the world. Blake had quite the reaction," she said.

The video has garnered more than 59,000 likes and has been shared more than 200,000 times on Facebook.

Watch the video below.

Reacting to the video, many praised Blake for her honest expression of emotion while others appreciated her parents for patiently hearing her out and letting her express her feelings.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

