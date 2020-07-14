Lifestyle

Former 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara dies at 49

14 July 2020 - 16:59 By AFP
Grant Imahara (left) and one of his 'MythBusters' co-stars, Jamie Hynemen. File photo.
Grant Imahara (left) and one of his 'MythBusters' co-stars, Jamie Hynemen. File photo.
Image: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Grant Imahara, who co-hosted the popular science TV show MythBusters and worked behind the scenes on three Star Wars films, has died at age 49, the Discovery Channel said Monday.

The New York Times quoted a Discovery spokesperson as saying the cause of death was believed to be a brain aneurysm. No further details were available.

An electrical engineering graduate from the University of South California, Imahara joined MythBusters in 2005 and was a part of the show's team for 10 years.

“Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easy going, and gentle person,” Adam Savage, one of Imahara's MythBusters co-hosts, said on Twitter.

“Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend.”

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man,” the Discovery Channel said in a statement on Monday.

He also worked on the special effects teams on a number of blockbuster Hollywood franchises, including Star Wars Episodes I-III, two sequels to The Matrix, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

The Discovery Channel said Imahara was one of the few officially trained operators of the R2-D2 droid in Star Wars.

He also co-hosted the 2016 Netflix series White Rabbit Project.

“Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn't real,” Imahara's White Rabbit Project co-host Kari Byron tweeted.

Grant said in 2018 that he was working with Disney to create autonomous robot stunt doubles.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'You're now a beautiful angel': Tributes pour in for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

The 33-year-old actress is believed to have accidentally drowned while out with her young son at Lake Piru.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57 from breast cancer

American actress Kelly Preston, who featured in hit films "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died from breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

A little-known member of one of rock 'n' roll music's royal families, Benjamin Keough, grandson of the late Elvis Presley and only son of the "The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  2. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  3. Do viral three-ingredient chocolate cake recipes really work? We test some Food
  4. Entanglement & a sobering meal 'with immediate effect' - how Nando's made SA ... Food
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | July 12 to 18 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some