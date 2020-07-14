Former 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Grant Imahara, who co-hosted the popular science TV show MythBusters and worked behind the scenes on three Star Wars films, has died at age 49, the Discovery Channel said Monday.

The New York Times quoted a Discovery spokesperson as saying the cause of death was believed to be a brain aneurysm. No further details were available.

An electrical engineering graduate from the University of South California, Imahara joined MythBusters in 2005 and was a part of the show's team for 10 years.

“Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easy going, and gentle person,” Adam Savage, one of Imahara's MythBusters co-hosts, said on Twitter.

“Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend.”

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man,” the Discovery Channel said in a statement on Monday.