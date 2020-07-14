Lifestyle

Tyson Ngubeni, Elsa Majimbo & Max Hurrell celebrate role in hit Chicken Licken ad

14 July 2020 - 10:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Writer and actor Tyson Ngubeni is featured in the new Chicken Licken advert.
Elsa Majimbo, Tyson Ngubeni and Max Hurrell could not be happier about featuring in the new Chicken Licken advert, which continues to get all the love from thousands on social media.

The advert is titled ‘Soulful Nation’ and is relatable among South Africans who keep up with social media trends and current affairs.

It pokes fun at how some people seemed to “have a plan”, going out of their way to get what they want, even if it means violating the regulations of the lockdown. Among these were runners who insisted on “walking their dogs” under level 5 of lockdown, even when outdoor exercising was prohibited as a means to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This is what the stars have had to say about being part of the advert:

