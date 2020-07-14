'You're now a beautiful angel': Tributes pour in for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

Celebrities and former cast mates of Glee star Naya Rivera have paid tribute to the actress a day after her body was recovered in a US lake where she drowned last week.

Rivera's body was retrieved on Monday at Lake Piru six days after she disappeared. An initial examination found no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Her body was being taken to a medical examiner's office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records, though no other missing persons have been reported at the lake.