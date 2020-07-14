Lifestyle

'You're now a beautiful angel': Tributes pour in for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

The 33-year-old actress is believed to have accidentally drowned while with her son at Lake Piru

14 July 2020 - 12:01 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Tributes poured in for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera a day after her body was recovered in a US lake.
Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic for Fashion Media via Getty Images

Celebrities and former cast mates of Glee star Naya Rivera have paid tribute to the actress a day after her body was recovered in a US lake where she drowned last week.

Rivera's body was retrieved on Monday at Lake Piru six days after she disappeared. An initial examination found no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Her body was being taken to a medical examiner's office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records, though no other missing persons have been reported at the lake.

View this post on Instagram

She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

The 33-year-old actress is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday morning, cast members of the hit Fox series and fans took to social media to mourn the actress. 

Lea Michele posted a photo tribute to Rivera and former cast member Cory Monteith, who died in 2013, on Instagram, while veteran actress Jane Lynch posted a sweet message on Twitter.

Harry Shum Jnr said he was "failing miserably to process this news", and hailed Rivera as a "beast" on the show.

"I always imagined old future senior moments where we would hear your infectious laughter down the hall knowing our funny bone was in for a treat.

"You were a beast on the show. I admired you as I watched you nail multiple page monologues that you learned moments before and pour your heart into every performance with an energy that had snicks special written all over it."

Kevin McHale and Melissa Benoist also paid tribute to the star, as did actresses Tamera and Tia Mowry.

View this post on Instagram

My Naya! I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to parties introducing me to the most wild drink I’ve ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn’t handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us walking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot. I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel. 🙏🏽

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on

Fans and other celebrities have taken to social media to remember the star, sharing videos and images of Rivera and her son Josey. 

- Additional reporting by AFP

Her body was being taken to a medical examiner's office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records.
