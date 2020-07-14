'You're now a beautiful angel': Tributes pour in for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera
The 33-year-old actress is believed to have accidentally drowned while with her son at Lake Piru
Celebrities and former cast mates of Glee star Naya Rivera have paid tribute to the actress a day after her body was recovered in a US lake where she drowned last week.
Rivera's body was retrieved on Monday at Lake Piru six days after she disappeared. An initial examination found no evidence of foul play or suicide.
Her body was being taken to a medical examiner's office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records, though no other missing persons have been reported at the lake.
View this post on Instagram
She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.
The 33-year-old actress is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles.
On Tuesday morning, cast members of the hit Fox series and fans took to social media to mourn the actress.
Lea Michele posted a photo tribute to Rivera and former cast member Cory Monteith, who died in 2013, on Instagram, while veteran actress Jane Lynch posted a sweet message on Twitter.
Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
Harry Shum Jnr said he was "failing miserably to process this news", and hailed Rivera as a "beast" on the show.
"I always imagined old future senior moments where we would hear your infectious laughter down the hall knowing our funny bone was in for a treat.
"You were a beast on the show. I admired you as I watched you nail multiple page monologues that you learned moments before and pour your heart into every performance with an energy that had snicks special written all over it."
Kevin McHale and Melissa Benoist also paid tribute to the star, as did actresses Tamera and Tia Mowry.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
My Naya! I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry. You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to parties introducing me to the most wild drink I’ve ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn’t handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us walking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot. I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel. 🙏🏽
Fans and other celebrities have taken to social media to remember the star, sharing videos and images of Rivera and her son Josey.
So sad to hear about @NayaRivera. 😢💔 Such a beautiful, sweet and talented soul. Sending love and condolences to her family and loved ones. 🙏 #RIPNayaRivera— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 14, 2020
My heart hurts. I’ve been watching a few videos of her singing and just can’t help break into tears. Rest In Peace Naya. #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/VMFTsT6lOa— R҉²⁴ʰ (@kwani_17) July 14, 2020
I never met Naya Rivera but was a huge fan of her in Glee. What she did on that show was so incredibly important. I can’t even imagine the pain of those who knew and loved her. My thoughts are with them... especially her little boy. 😢 #RIPNayaRivera— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) July 14, 2020
So heartbreaking 💔 Rest in heaven beautiful. Please keep her family & son lifted in prayer 🙏🏽 #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/kvMzlUpqY7— Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@AdrienneBailon) July 14, 2020
- Additional reporting by AFP