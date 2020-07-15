Get to know Elsa Majimbo, the Kenyan sensation whose humour transcends borders

Angel Elsa “Mpho” Majimbo has been a shining light during the lockdown, thanks to her witty and funny videos that she posts on her YouTube channel and Instagram.

Many were first introduced to Elsa after a video of her making fun of the lockdown and social distancing went viral in SA in April. Since then, she has become a brand and garnered over 400,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter combined.

The 19-year-old Kenyan journalism student planned on finishing her studies and getting a job in advertising. Fame, she says, was not part of the plan.

“I didn’t think I’d ever become a brand and I didn’t plan for it. I was just doing my own thing, having fun and all of a sudden, I had thousands of likes and views. It was all so crazy. Even today, I still wake up and think, ‘you know you’re social media famous?’”

In the viral video that launched her star in SA, Elsa asks: “Since corona started, we have all been in isolation and I miss no-one. Why am I missing you? What is the reason for me to miss you? Do I pay your school fees? Do I pay your rent? Do I provide food for you?”