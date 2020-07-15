WATCH | Meghan Markle urges women to challenge injustice with compassion

Meghan Markle motivated young women to use their voices to fight injustice “through compassion” and be activists for equality.

She delivered a virtual keynote speech during the 2020 Girl Up leadership summit on Tuesday.

Speaking from her LA home, she said the younger generation, regardless of race and gender, has the responsibility to use the power and influence of social media to share their voices and change the status quo.

“Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand the online world has the power to affirm and support, as much as it does to harm. We’re not meant to be breaking each other down. We are meant to be building each other up. Use your voice online and offline to do just that, build each other up.”

She said the current times require the youth to do more than just believe in equality, and must also ensure it is realised.