SEE PICS | Closest-ever snaps of the sun 'exceed expectations'

Scientists said Thursday they had obtained the closest ever images taken of the sun as part of a pan-European mission to study solar winds and flares that could have far-reaching impacts back on Earth.

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral in February and completed its first fly by of our star last month, sending back unprecedented images of phenomena close to its surface.

“The first images are exceeding our expectations,” said Daniel Muller, Solar Orbiter project scientist at ESA.

“We can already see hints of very interesting phenomena that we have not been able to observe in detail before.

“This makes us confident that Solar Orbiter will help us answer profound open questions about the sun.”