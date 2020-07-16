Trevor Noah to challenge esports pros to video game battles in new show

Chatty Daily Show host Trevor Noah is launching a second series of snappy exchanges through Quibi, the subscription video service that specialises in bite-size shows whose episodes run to 10 minutes or less.

Through his own production company, Noah is teaming up with Daily Show network Comedy Central to create Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah, in which he will challenge Twitch streamers, professional esports athletes, and even celebrities who have invested in esports teams to beat him at a selection of video games.

Noah prides himself on being one of the world's best amateur FIFA Soccer players, a claim that may (or may not) be put to the test during the course of Player vs. Player.

Quibi is yet to announce a launch date for the new series.

Founded by ex-Disney chairman and DreamWorks Animation co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, the streaming service launched in April 2020 with 50 original shows optimised for mobile devices, adding to that number over the following months.

The Quibi app is available for download in SA on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. After a 14-day free trial, viewers will need to pay a monthly R129.99 subscription fee.