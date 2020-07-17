Britain's Princess Beatrice ties the knot in small private ceremony

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married her businessman fiancé on Friday in a private ceremony, after postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beatrice, 31, had been due to marry Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, at St James's Palace in central London on May 29.

But the nuptials were on hold and no rescheduled date was given.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple tied the knot in an unannounced ceremony in front of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and a small number of guests.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11:00am (10:00 GMT) on Friday 17 July, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” the royal family said in a statement.

“The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”