Lifestyle

Environment

Celebrities, activists urge leaders to 'face up to climate emergency'

Activists are calling for a halt on "all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction," and an end to "all fossil fuel subsidies"

17 July 2020 - 11:00 By AFP
Greta Thunberg is one of the activists and celebrities urging immediate action on climate issues.
Greta Thunberg is one of the activists and celebrities urging immediate action on climate issues.
Image: Twitter/@GretaThunberg

Greta Thunberg and three other young climate activists on Thursday launched an appeal to EU leaders to "face up to the climate emergency", in an open letter signed by 150 scientists and a host of celebrities.

In an open letter sent to the 27 heads of state and governments of the EU, who will be meeting for an extraordinary summit in Brussels this Friday and Saturday, Swedish teen Thunberg urged immediate action, including seven "first steps, essential to our chance of avoiding a climate- and ecological disaster."

The activists call for a halt on "all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction," and an end to "all fossil fuel subsidies," both "effective immediately."

They also called for EU states to advocate to make "ecocide an international crime at the International Criminal Court."

The letter authors said the handling of the Covid-19 crisis shows that climate change "has never once been treated as a crisis, neither from the politicians, media, business, nor finance."

South Pole warming three times faster than the rest of the planet - study

The South Pole has warmed three times faster than the rest of the planet in the last 30 years due to warmer tropical ocean temperatures, new research ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Among the more than 3,000 initial signatories from 50 countries are several renowned climate scientists, such as Hans Joachim Schnellnhuber, and Professors Kevin Anderson and Michael Mann. 

The call is also backed by a host of international celebrities, including actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe, and musicians from British band Coldplay.

Thunberg, 17, who has stayed at home in Sweden during the Covid-19 crisis, co-signed the letter with Germany's Luisa Neubauer, 24, Belgium's Anuna de Wever and her compatriot Adelaide Charlier, both 19. 

The activists are scheduled to have a videoconference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a press officer for the Commission said.

READ MORE:

Parts of Antarctica turning green due to climate change, study finds

Although often considered devoid of plant life, Antarctica is home to several types of algae.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Earth has gone quieter in lockdown. And that's a good thing, say scientists

Researchers have been delving into the positive effects social distancing measures are having on pollution levels and wildlife worldwide
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Half of the world's beaches could vanish by 2100 due to climate change

Sandy beaches occupy more than a third of the global coastline, often in highly populated areas.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Will you still get your booze delivery if you ordered online before the ban? Food
  2. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  3. You'll be able to return a 2-litre Coca-Cola bottle & get R9 back — here are ... Food
  4. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel
  5. 'We're pleased': Results show Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban