'I'm going to keep the entire process open': Charli XCX to release doccie on lockdown album

'6ft Apart' has been described as "a virtual experiment like no other"

17 July 2020 - 12:51 By AFP Relaxnews
Charli XCX is releasing a documentary on her latest album.
Image: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The English singer-songwriter released in May her fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now, which she recorded in her London home during her time in self-isolation.

"I'm going to keep the entire process super open so that anybody who wants to watch can. I'll be posting demos, I'll be posting a capellas, text conversations with any collaborators. I'll be filming myself in the studio, I'll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas. I'm going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references," she said of her latest studio effort in a statement.

Charli XCX has now announced that she will release a new documentary that will chronicle the making of How I'm Feeling Now.

The documentary, entitled 6ft Apart, was directed by her frequent collaborators and creative duo Bradley&Pablo, who are known for making music videos for additional artists like Harry Styles, Rosalía, and Frank Ocean.

While a release date has yet to be announced for 6ft Apart, Charli XCX revealed that the documentary was filmed concurrently with the production of How I'm Feeling Now, between April 6 and May 14.

"It felt only natural to document myself making this album," Charli told Variety of her forthcoming documentary.

"I don't think I've ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time. So I wanted to film it all."

Although details about the film are still scarce to this date, 6ft Apart has been described as "a virtual experiment like no other, with Charli making use of all the tools at her disposal -- collaborating online with select artists and her fans around the world via social media."

