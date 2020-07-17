'I'm going to keep the entire process open': Charli XCX to release doccie on lockdown album

The English singer-songwriter released in May her fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now, which she recorded in her London home during her time in self-isolation.

"I'm going to keep the entire process super open so that anybody who wants to watch can. I'll be posting demos, I'll be posting a capellas, text conversations with any collaborators. I'll be filming myself in the studio, I'll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas. I'm going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references," she said of her latest studio effort in a statement.

Charli XCX has now announced that she will release a new documentary that will chronicle the making of How I'm Feeling Now.

The documentary, entitled 6ft Apart, was directed by her frequent collaborators and creative duo Bradley&Pablo, who are known for making music videos for additional artists like Harry Styles, Rosalía, and Frank Ocean.