Michelle Obama is launching a new podcast - this is what you need to know

More than two million people have reacted to the announcement by former US first lady Michelle Obama that she is launching a podcast with Spotify.

Here's what you need to know about The Michelle Obama Podcast:

What is it about?

On Instagram, Michelle said the podcast is aimed at helping people navigate and better understand their relationships by having honest and open conversations. She said the first season will feature some of her closest friends, family members and colleagues.

“For the first season, I will be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, brother, friends, colleagues and many others. In each episode, we will discuss the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies.”

Her hopes

Michelle said she wants the podcast to help people open up more and have difficult conversations about uncomfortable topics within their own circles.

“I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations and hard conversations with the people who matter most to you. That's how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another, especially during times like this.”

When is the first episode?

The first episode will flight on July 29 on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Reactions

As the global community fights the Covid-19 pandemic, many flooded her comments to say her wisdom and guidance is exactly what they need during this time.

Joy_Pugh wrote: “Thank you first lady! We need this and you right now more than ever.”

Helen.es said: “Creating positive conversations. Thank you.”

Journalist Shaun Robinson said: “I can't wait for you to bring your incredibly empowering voice to your podcast. I will be listening. Thank you for always being a beacon of light.”