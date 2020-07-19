Photography

Africa's Pamela Tulizo wins prestigious Dior Photography Award

The Congolese artist's award-winning photographic series, 'Double Identité', reflects her deeply-rooted fascination with the black female identity

The global pandemic has disrupted many things about our lives but we can still celebrate art and expression. The House of Dior swiftly adapted to the times by introducing a digital exhibition format to its annual Dior Photography Visual Arts Award For Young Talent.



The third edition of the prestigious competition, in partnership with Luma Arles (https://www.luma-arles.org/dior/2020/) and the École Nationale Supérieure de la Photographie in Arles, is usually held in Arles, France, but this year the jury, comprising Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen (jury president), Rachel Rose (US visual artist), Maja Hoffmann (founder and president of Luma Arles), Emma Lavigne (director of the Palais de Tokyo), Helena Christensen (Danish model and photographer), Simon Baker (director of the Maison Européenne de la Photographie) and Jérôme Pulis (international communications director for Christian Dior Parfums) remotely deliberated over photographic works from around the world...