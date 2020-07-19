Art

Artist Kim Lieberman uses cash to make a connection in her latest series

The 'Pale Blue Dot' series questions the real value of money and how it is worth much more than we realise

For an object that we handle daily, money isn't really scrutinised by most people. We know former president Nelson Mandela takes pride of place as the main motif on the front of each of our banknotes and that the head of each of the Big Five African animals graces the back. Without thinking about it, we're aware which colour pertains to which denomination and that a ghostly iteration of the former president faces his crosshatched image on each note when you hold the paper up to the light.



"But there's so much more," says artist Kim Lieberman excitedly, taking a note and rolling it up in her hand, first like a thick straw, and then in a circular tube shape, showing me how, as a three-dimensional object, all four sides of the notes match perfectly...