Collectable James Bond coins are 'a stylish celebration of the sexy, witty' spy

The Royal Mint has released a limited-edition three-coin series paying tribute to the iconic secret service agent

You know the name. You know the number. Bond is back, though a little delayed this year by circumstances that could have come out of a Bond film itself: the world held hostage by a deadly virus. This isn't the plot of this year's Bond film, prescient as it would have been. No Time To Die, scheduled for release in November, instead centres on cyber warfare, with Remi Malek as mysterious scarred villain Safin.



To celebrate the journey of James Bond from Dr No starring Sean Connery, through all the following movies featuring George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan and now the latest film with Daniel Craig, Bond appears in a limited-edition three-coin series created by the Royal Mint...