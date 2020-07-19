Personal Finance

Covid-19 isn't going away any time soon, so tighten up your finances

Here are some things to take into account as you seek to refill the rainy-day fund you've just emptied, writes Mark Barnes

The Cape of Storms has been living up to its reputation. As I write this, the sea is lashing the shoreline structures in Three Anchor Bay — the videos have gone viral (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-07-13-watch-ferocious-storm-blows-into-cape-town/) (I'll get back to that). It seems, though, that everything's going to be OK once the storms pass. The structures will withstand the waves and the wind, the sun will come out again.



There is another, more devastating storm that's lashing the physical and economic wellbeing of people all over the world — the Covid-19 pandemic. Some structures and people cannot withstand its force. They will succumb...