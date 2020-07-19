Dirty money: Covid-19 brings currency to the idea of a cashless society

All over the world we’re cashing out, given coins and notes’ unsanitary nature and cash’s dangerous anonymity, writes Jessica Brodie

Cash could be the latest victim of the coronavirus. There is currently R75-billion in circulation in paper money in SA, with over six million micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses operating primarily in cash transactions. Historically in SA, cash is king.



Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been a massive increase in online payments in SA. That's because money is gross. The World Health Organisation has stated that while you should wash your hands thoroughly after handling money, it hasn't yet been proven if you can catch coronavirus from banknotes. Still, banknotes change hands hundreds — or even thousands — of times, so you're definitely exposed to many everyday germs when you handle them...