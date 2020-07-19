Fear of catching Corona drives more South Africans to shop online
E-commerce is fast becoming the 'new normal', writes Sanet Oberholzer
19 July 2020 - 00:00
Several weeks into SA's lockdown I saw a meme I found amusing — something along the lines of "I can single-handedly save the economy through my online shopping habits". It reminded me to check the delivery dates for the many orders I'd placed online.
Now, as I scan my bank statement, I'm less amused: I've never spent this much money on online shopping before...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.