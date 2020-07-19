Fear of catching Corona drives more South Africans to shop online

E-commerce is fast becoming the 'new normal', writes Sanet Oberholzer

Several weeks into SA's lockdown I saw a meme I found amusing — something along the lines of "I can single-handedly save the economy through my online shopping habits". It reminded me to check the delivery dates for the many orders I'd placed online.



Now, as I scan my bank statement, I'm less amused: I've never spent this much money on online shopping before...