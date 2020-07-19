Humour

Jealousy doesn't make you nasty - it makes you nostalgic

Who do we tend to envy the most? Ironically it's often ourselves

If you want to be acquainted with the true character of any society, the last place you look is in its public declarations. For instance, if Martians read through our source of pride, the South African Constitution, and based their assessment of our nation on it, they'd be hoodwinked into believing that we value children and our women and that Mzansi is a haven for the LGBTIAQ community. Excuse me while I snort derisively.



No. Where you want to skulk around for clues is in our miscellaneous laws, rules, regulations and tiny prohibitions. For instance, practically every business premises in this country has a sign at the door reading "Right of admission reserved". What this means practically is, "We're passionate about our right to eject your behind out into the street at our discretion"...